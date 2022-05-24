Police issue update on incident near Eckington School which saw cars collide and a street fight erupt

Police have issued further details on an incident that occurred last week near a school in Eckington, just over the border from Sheffield.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 5:04 pm

Officers were called to Eckington after a series of related incidents at around 8.30am on Friday, May 20.

After a number of people were allegedly assaulted at Sals Car Sales in Dronfield Road, two cars – a black Audi Q5 and a white VW Tiguan – left the site and drove along Dronfield Road towards Marsh Lane.

The two then drove down Ashmore Avenue – where it is believed a collision occurred between the two cars – and then a further fight took place in the street between a group of men from both cars.

Several incidents took place around Eckington on Friday morning.

The men got back into the cars and drove a short distance to Ravencar Road, close to Eckington School, where a further disturbance took place.

Derbyshire Police had arrested four men last week, but only one remains in custody – with three being released on police bail.

Their enquiries into the disturbances are ongoing, and detectives remain keen to speak to anyone with any information – in particular anyone with mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV footage that captured any of the incidents.

