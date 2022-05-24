Officers were called to Eckington after a series of related incidents at around 8.30am on Friday, May 20.
After a number of people were allegedly assaulted at Sals Car Sales in Dronfield Road, two cars – a black Audi Q5 and a white VW Tiguan – left the site and drove along Dronfield Road towards Marsh Lane.
The two then drove down Ashmore Avenue – where it is believed a collision occurred between the two cars – and then a further fight took place in the street between a group of men from both cars.
The men got back into the cars and drove a short distance to Ravencar Road, close to Eckington School, where a further disturbance took place.
Derbyshire Police had arrested four men last week, but only one remains in custody – with three being released on police bail.
Their enquiries into the disturbances are ongoing, and detectives remain keen to speak to anyone with any information – in particular anyone with mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV footage that captured any of the incidents.
Derbyshire Police can be contacted using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 186-200522:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.