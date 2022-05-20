The incident took place at around 8.30am today (May 20) shortly after a disturbance at the Splash Hand Car Wash in Dronfield Road that allegedly saw a number of people assaulted.

Two cars, a black Audi Q5 and a white VW Tiguan, then left the car wash and drove along Dronfield Road towards Marsh Lane.

A group fight reportedly broke out on both Dronfield Road and Ashmore Avenue following a confrontation at a nearby car wash in Eckington.

The two then drove down Ashmore Avenue – where it is believed a collision occurred between the two cars – and then a further fight took place in the street between a group of men from both cars.

The men got back into the cars and drove a short distance to Ravencar Road where a further disturbance took place.

Four men have now been arrested in connection with the incidents .

Derbyshire Police say the incidents are believed to be isolated and there are no wider concerns for public safety.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone with any information that can help their enquiries.

In particular, officers want to speak to anyone with any footage that captured any of the incidents, including mobile phones, dashcam or CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 186-200522. The force can also be reached via their Facebook page or on their website.