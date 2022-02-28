The police force described spiking as a ‘shocking crime’ and said officers are patrolling pubs, clubs and bars ‘to ensure that strict security protocols are in place’.

In a warning to those responsible for spiking, the force said: “We want to tell you that spiking is illegal.

South Yorkshire Police has issued another warning about drink and injection spiking in pubs and clubs

“If you are found to have committed this kind of crime you could face 10 years behind bars.

“Everyone should be able to go out and enjoy the night time economy without the fear of being harmed.

“By spiking someone, you are putting them at risk of illness, injury or assault. You are putting them through a traumatic experience which has lasting effects on their health and wellbeing.

“Don’t be that person.”

The force added: “Our officers are continuing their patrols at pubs, clubs and bars and we are working with venues to ensure that strict security protocols are in place.

“Investigations are made into each reported incident of spiking and our officers are continuing to carry out multiple lines of enquiry, including CCTV trawls, to find the individuals who are behind this shocking crime.

“If you are committing these crimes, it is only a matter of time - we will identify you and bring you to justice.

“If you have any thought about spiking someone - stop.

“If you think a friend is committing this type of crime - say something.

“If you think you have been spiked, or you know someone who has, please know we are here, we will listen and we will support you. It is not your fault. It is the offender and their selfish actions that are to blame.

“For those of you enjoying the night time economy considerately and safely - thank you.