Police issue E-fit of flasher who performed sex act in Sheffield street

The man exposed himself to a passing woman on Wolseley Road, Sharrow, on Sunday, May 8.

South Yorkshire Police said a woman was walking to work at 8.25am when the flasher struck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police search is under way for a flasher who performed a sex at in a Sheffield street

The force said: “As she approached the junction with London Road, the man exposed himself, started performing a sex act and began taunting her.

“An E-fit has been created and officers are keen to hear from anyone who recognises who the man may be.”

The man is Asian, in his mid – late forties, of a large build and had dark, greasy hair.

He was wearing a dark T-shirt and trousers and carried a plastic bag.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 276 of May 8.