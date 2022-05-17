Police issue E-fit of flasher who performed sex act in Sheffield street

The man exposed himself to a passing woman on Wolseley Road, Sharrow, on Sunday, May 8.
South Yorkshire Police said a woman was walking to work at 8.25am when the flasher struck.
The force said: “As she approached the junction with London Road, the man exposed himself, started performing a sex act and began taunting her.
“An E-fit has been created and officers are keen to hear from anyone who recognises who the man may be.”
The man is Asian, in his mid – late forties, of a large build and had dark, greasy hair.
He was wearing a dark T-shirt and trousers and carried a plastic bag.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 276 of May 8.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.