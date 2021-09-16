Police issue CCTV image of woman wanted over theft of beer from Sheffield shop

It is reported that at around 3.19pm on July 24, two women, one of them with a baby in a pushchair, entered Bargain Booze on Manchester Road, Stocksbridge.

After speaking to the woman with the pushchair, the person who reported the theft noticed a crate of lager from the shop on the pavement outside.

The woman without the pushchair then verbally abused the victim when she was questioned about the beer before leaving the shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you know this woman?

South Yorkshire Police said: “Since the incident, officers have carried out extensive enquiries, however they now want to speak to the woman in the CCTV image, as they believe she may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Do you recognise her?

“If you know who she might be, please call 101.”