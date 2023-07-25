The incident is reported to have taken place as a woman waited for a taxi on West Street.

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted as she waited for taxi on West Street in Sheffield city centre, prompting police to ask for help to identify the man pictured because it is believed he may be able to assist with enquiries.

The alleged incident took place at around 12.30am on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Officers believe the man pictured may hold vital information that could assist them with their enquiries into an alleged sexual assault on West Street on July 16, and are appealing to him, or anyone who might have witnessed the assault, to get in touch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching a CCTV appeal today (Tuesday, July 25, 2023) a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers in Sheffield have launched an investigation following a sexual assault.

"On Sunday 16 July at around 12.30am, it is reported that a man has approached a woman on West Street and sexually assaulted her as she waited for a taxi.

"Officers believe the man pictured may hold vital information that could assist them with their enquiries, and are appealing to him, or anyone who might have witnessed the assault, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to pass it on to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quote incident number 65 of July 16, 2023 when you get in touch.

You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/