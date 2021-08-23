At around 6.25pm on Monday (August 9), it is reported two vehicles were in collision on Prince of Wales Road, near to the Lidl store at the junction with Castlebeck Avenue.

The occupants of both vehicles then ran across the road and were involved in an altercation close to the scene of the collision, which resulted in a 21-year-old man being stabbed.

PC Kev Sibley, investigating, said: “This was a shocking incident to happen right next to one of the city’s main roads, in broad daylight, and has ultimately left a young man with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police cordon off parts of Prince of Wales Road and Castlebeck following a stabbing

“Our investigation is progressing and we’re exploring a number of lines of enquiry. The man who was injured is now stable in hospital.

“The vehicles involved were a grey Volkswagen Tiguan and a grey Audi Q7 and whilst a number of witnesses have come forward, further accounts would assist in piecing together what happened.”

He added: “If you witnessed the collision or the altercation at the side of the road, or have dashcam footage which captured any part or all of the incident, then please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information which could assist with the police’s enquiries is asked to call 101 by quoting incident number 736 of 9 August.

Parts of Prince of Wales Road and Castlebeck Avenue were closed following a stabbing