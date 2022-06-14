It is reported that on April 13 between 11.20pm and 11.40pm, the taxi driver attended the Shell service station on Netherthorpe Road to refuel his vehicle when a man approached him and asked for a cigarette.

The man then leaned over the fuel nozzle and lit the fuel alight, causing the vehicle and pump to be engulfed in flames and resulting in a significant damage to the vehicle and the petrol pump.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot behind the station as the fire was extinguished by staff.

Police in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an incident of arson at a Sheffield petrol station.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has now released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.