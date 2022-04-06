Police issue appeal after man threatened with samurai sword by four suspects who demanded his bikes in Sheffield

On April 3, at around 4.30pm, the victim was fixing his bikes in his shed on Southey Hall Road, Southey Green when four unknown offenders arrived and threatened him with the weapon while demanding the bikes.

The offenders fled empty-handed when the victim started striking them with a piece of wood in self defence.

One of the offenders is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of a medium build. The bottom half of his face was covered with a red bandana, wearing grey bottoms and a black puffer jacket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that on Sunday (3 April) at around 4.30pm, the victim was fixing his motocross bikes in his shed on Southey Hall Road when four unknown offenders arrived and threatened him with a Samurai sword while demanding the bikes.

A second offender was a white male, around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, dressed all in black, with a black puffer jacket, and had his face covered.

No description is available of the other two offenders.