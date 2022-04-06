Police issue appeal after man threatened with samurai sword by four suspects who demanded his bikes in Sheffield
A man was threatened with a samurai sword by four suspects who demanded his motorcross bikes in Sheffield last Sunday.
On April 3, at around 4.30pm, the victim was fixing his bikes in his shed on Southey Hall Road, Southey Green when four unknown offenders arrived and threatened him with the weapon while demanding the bikes.
The offenders fled empty-handed when the victim started striking them with a piece of wood in self defence.
One of the offenders is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of a medium build. The bottom half of his face was covered with a red bandana, wearing grey bottoms and a black puffer jacket.
A second offender was a white male, around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, dressed all in black, with a black puffer jacket, and had his face covered.
No description is available of the other two offenders.
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 583 of 3 April.