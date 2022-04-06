South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Esperanto Place, off Arundel Gate, at 6pm yesterday to reports of a fight involving a group of men.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

A man was injured in an incident on Esperanto Place, off Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre (Photo: Andrew Nurse)

He remains in police custody this afternoon as enquiries into the incident continue.