Bloodstains on pavement mark spot where violence flared in Sheffield city centre
A man is in police custody this afternoon after violence flared in Sheffield city centre.
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 1:11 pm
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Esperanto Place, off Arundel Gate, at 6pm yesterday to reports of a fight involving a group of men.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
He remains in police custody this afternoon as enquiries into the incident continue.
The arrested man received a minor facial injury during the incident, but no further injuries were reported.