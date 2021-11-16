British Transport police said on October 16 (Saturday) at 7.13pm, an altercation took place between a group of men on platform six of the station.

One man was punched in the head multiple times and knocked unconscious by another man.

The victim was then taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.

According to the police, the other man involved is described as white, of medium build, with dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist their enquiries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information relating to the incident, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 569 of 16/10/21.