South Yorkshire Police said the pedestrian was involved in a collision with a bus on Furnival Gate at 11.21pm on Saturday, November 13.

The force said: “We were called to Furnival Gate in Sheffield following reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man suffered head injuries in a collision with a bus in Sheffield city centre last weekend