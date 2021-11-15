Man suffers head injuries in collision with bus in Sheffield city centre

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after a late night collision involving a bus.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 15th November 2021, 2:40 pm

South Yorkshire Police said the pedestrian was involved in a collision with a bus on Furnival Gate at 11.21pm on Saturday, November 13.

The force said: “We were called to Furnival Gate in Sheffield following reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a man, was taken to hospital to be treated for head injuries. These are not reported to be life changing or life threatening.”