Police investigating South Yorkshire robbery release CCTV image of man who 'may be able to assist with enquiries'

A spokesperson for the force said today (Monday, August 1) that the incident is reported to have taken place at around 5.30am on Saturday, July 9 this year in the Eastwood area of Rotherham.

“A man was assaulted while at a property on St Leonard’s Road and had their mobile phone and wallet stolen. A stolen bank card was then used soon after at several locations in and around the Eastwood area.”

Commenting on the CCTV images released, the spokesperson added: “The man is believed to be aged in his mid-20s and is white, about 6ft tall, and of slim build. He has short, dark hair, a short beard and tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a pale grey baseball cap with dark peak and black motif on front, which possibly reads ‘I AM’.

Do you recognise the man pictured?

“Enquiries are ongoing but detectives are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Do you recognise him?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police using their live chat, their online portal or by calling them on 101.

You can access live chat and the force’s online portal on their website here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Please quote incident number 313 of July 9 when passing on information to the force.