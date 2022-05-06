Dog died after drinking water from Sheffield stream, but no evidence of poison found

Local residents have warned that a dog had suffered a seizure and died after drinking water from the stream in woods near Cat Lane.

The warning, which was posted on a public forum, Gleadless Valley Tenants and Residents Association, read: “Please be advised, we have been contacted by a lady to advise her cousin’s dog had drunk water from the stream in woods near the allotments near Cat Lane.

"He started to seizure and died by the time they got him to the vet, he was poisoned.”

Environment Agency said no findings have not found any evidence of sewage pollution after a dog had died from drinking water from the tributary.

There were however no further details provided regarding the incident and one resident claimed that her dog had also died after walking on Cat Lane.

The Environment Agency, when contacted, confirmed that they have received the report, but said there was no evidence of sewage pollution upon investigation conducted by Yorkshire Water.

A spokesperson said: “Sadly, we have received a report of the death of a dog who had been drinking water from a tributary of the Meersbrook in woods near Cat Lane, Sheffield.

“We informed Yorkshire Water and they have carried out a thorough investigation of the public sewer network in the area. Their findings have not found any evidence of sewage pollution.”

They also urge members of the public to come forward and report any pollution to the authorities by contacting them on their 24-hour incident hotline 0800 80 70 60.