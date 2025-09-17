An investigation has been launched into an alleged “horse spooking” incident in Sheffield, during which a man is reported to have assaulted two teenage riders.

It is alleged to have taken place in Ecclesall Woods in July 2025.

South Yorkshire Police has today (Wednesday, September 17, 2025) released details of what they describe as a “horse spooking” incident, along with this image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Ecclesall Woods in July 2025

A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that on 23 July two teenagers were riding their horses in Ecclesall Woods, and as they made their way along a bridleway near to Dobcroft Road, they were stopped by a man.

“The man is alleged to have obstructed the horses passing, and when confronted by the riders, used a bucket to try and scare the horses, and hit one rider with the bucket on their leg.

“The riders and horses were uninjured but shaken.

“Officers investigating are now keen to speak to the man photographed as part of their enquiries.

“The man is described as white, aged in his 60s, around 5ft 6ins tall with grey hair.

“Do you know him?”

If you believe you can help, please get in touch with police.

You can do this online, via live chat or by calling 101.

Please quote crime reference number 14/130554/25 when you get in touch.