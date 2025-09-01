Police have released this CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with their investigation into an incident in which a man allegedly followed a woman for a prolonged period of time and made “sexual remarks.”

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Barnsley town centre on the morning of Sunday, August 24, 2025.

South Yorkshire Police has today (Monday, September 1, 2025) released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, as their investigations continue.

Police are keen to identify the man in these images because they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries | Submit

A force spokesperson said: “It is reported that at 8.20am on August 24, a man followed the woman as she walked from Agnes Road to Shambles Street.

“The woman reported being closely followed and it is understood sexual remarks were directed towards her.

“A number of lines of enquiry have been explored and we are now keen to identify the man in these images as we believe he may be able to help with our enquiries.

“He is described as a white man in his late 20s who is between 5ft 9ins and 6ins tall.

“He is said to have dark brown hair which is cropped at the sides and back and wavy on top.

“He also has a moustache.

“Do you recognise him?”

Anyone who thinks they can help is asked to please pass on information to police online.

You can do that by following this link, or by using their live chat function here.

You can also call 101.

Please quote incident number 251 of August 24, 2025 when you get in touch.

Always call 999 in an emergency.