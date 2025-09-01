Sheffield cafe wanting to be rebranded as ‘multipurpose venue’ given the green light

A cafe in a Sheffield suburb will serve as a “multipurpose venue” after being granted a new licence – despite objections from residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah’s Kitchen/The Greenhill Tap on Westwick Crescent will be able to operate as a cafe during the day and “then in the evening more a tap room style venue in the evening” following Sheffield City Council’s licensing committee’s decision.

According to a document published ahead of the licensing meeting, the licensable activity applied for is the sale of alcohol and the applicant has applied for the opening hours of between 9am and 11pm from Monday to Sunday with the premises closing 30 minutes afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the application process, 26 residents objected to the plans.

A cafe in a Sheffield suburb will serve as a “multipurpose venue” after being granted a new licence – despite objections from residents.

The main concerns raised were late opening hours, noise, parking, public safety and more.

Objectors at the licensing meeting reiterated that parking will be a problem if the application is approved.

Also, anti-social behaviour has been cited as a problem in the area in the past and residents fear the cafe’s long opening hours would worsen the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors also mentioned a number of factors – cleaning, people shouting goodbyes, cooking smells – that they think would cause further disturbance in the area.

The legal representative of the applicant told the committee that the business wants to sell alcohol that’s why it is applying for a new licence – but otherwise, the operation would not change significantly.

He highlighted that during the consultation period, the applicant had agreed conditions with South Yorkshire Police and the Environmental Protection Service, and they withdrew their objections.

He added the applicants don’t want to attract people that cause disturbance and the owners only want to earn a living and run a successful business.

After consideration, members of the committee decided to grant the licence.