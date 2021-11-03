Police investigate after girls hit by car as they walked through Moorgate to Thomas Rotherham College
A police investigation is underway following reports that two girls were hit by a car on Boston Castle Grove in the Moorgate area of Rotherham.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:47 pm
The girls, both aged 16, were hit while walking to Thomas Rotherham College.
The driver of the vehicle, a white Seat Ibiza, is said to have stopped and asked the girls if they were alright, before leaving the scene.
The girls attended hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with any information about the incident should call 101 quoting incident number 297 or 2 November.