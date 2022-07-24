Police 'incredibly concerned' for welfare of missing South Yorkshire man

Police officers searching for a missing South Yorkshire man are said to be “incredibly concerned” for his welfare.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 7:59 am
Updated Sunday, 24th July 2022, 8:00 am

The man, named only as Paul, was last seen in the Swinton area of Rotherham at around 12pm on Sunday, July 10.

Paul, who is 61, is white, about 5ft 8in tall and of medium to stocky build.

Missing man, Paul, was last seen in Swinton, Rotherham, on July 10

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

Call 101 and quote incident number 375 of July 14.