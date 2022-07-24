The man, named only as Paul, was last seen in the Swinton area of Rotherham at around 12pm on Sunday, July 10.

Paul, who is 61, is white, about 5ft 8in tall and of medium to stocky build.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”