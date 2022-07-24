The man, named only as Paul, was last seen in the Swinton area of Rotherham at around 12pm on Sunday, July 10.
Read More
Read MoreBen Needham: Family of Sheffield boy who disappeared on holiday issue new plea a...
Paul, who is 61, is white, about 5ft 8in tall and of medium to stocky build.
MORE: Andrew Gosden: What happened to Andrew Gosden, how long has he been missing and why have arrests been made
South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”
Call 101 and quote incident number 375 of July 14.