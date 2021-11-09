South Yorkshire Police said there are concerns for the welfare of a woman at a multi-storey car park.

The force said a number of surrounding roads have been sealed off.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre.