Police incident Sheffield: Roads sealed off around Eyre Street and people urged to stay away

A number of roads have been sealed off in Sheffield city centre this afternoon while police officers deal with an incident.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:08 pm

South Yorkshire Police said there are concerns for the welfare of a woman at a multi-storey car park.

The force said a number of surrounding roads have been sealed off.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre.

“There are a number of road closures in place in the directly surrounding area so please avoid the area if possible.”