Police incident Sheffield: Roads sealed off around Eyre Street and people urged to stay away
A number of roads have been sealed off in Sheffield city centre this afternoon while police officers deal with an incident.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:08 pm
South Yorkshire Police said there are concerns for the welfare of a woman at a multi-storey car park.
The force said a number of surrounding roads have been sealed off.
Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.
Read More
Read MoreSouth Yorkshire crime rate: New figures suggest crime down but drug offences on ...
South Yorkshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre.