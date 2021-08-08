Police in Sheffield share Covid passport scam warning as 700 people are targeted

Police in Sheffield have shared a warning urging people to be alert and not fall prey to the scammers attempting to steal your personal and financial information.

Action Fraud said fake email purporting to be from the NHS claimed to be able to provide recipients with a “digital passport” that “proves you have been vaccinated against COVID-19”.

More than 700 people have been targeted by a new Covid passport scam

“These emails are fake, and the links within them lead to genuine-looking websites that steal your personal and financial information,” it added.

Action Fraud has issued the following advice about how to protect yourself:In the UK, coronavirus vaccines will only be available via the National Health Services of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland. You can be contacted by the NHS, your employer, a GP surgery or pharmacy local to you, to receive your vaccine. Remember, the vaccine is free of charge. At no point will you be asked to pay.

The NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details.

The NHS will never ask you for your PIN or banking passwords.

The NHS will never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine.

The NHS will never ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips.

Your vaccination status can be obtained for free through the official NHS app, NHS website, or by calling the NHS on 119.