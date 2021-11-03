Police in Sheffield searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Arbourthorne
South Yorkshire Police are searching for a teenage girl who has gone missing in Sheffield.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 7:59 pm
Emily, whose surname has not been released, was last seen in the Arbourthorne area at around 4:15 pm on November 2.
South Yorkshire Police said the 13-year-old has not been seen or heard from since, and officers are ‘growing concerned for her welfare’.
She is white, of a slim build and has long brown hair.
If you know of her whereabouts, call 101 and quote incident number 914 of November 2.