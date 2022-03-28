Police in Sheffield seal off recreation area after boy, 16, is attacked by group of men

A Sheffield recreation area was sealed off by the police after a boy was assaulted by a group of men.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 28th March 2022, 9:54 am

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Wensley Green just before 5.20pm yesterday with reports that a

16-year-old boy had been assaulted by a group of men.

Police sealed off a recreation area in Sheffield after a 16-year-old boy was attacked yesterday afternoon

The teenager was taken to hospital by relatives with non-serious injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 690 of March 27.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.