South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Wensley Green just before 5.20pm yesterday with reports that a

16-year-old boy had been assaulted by a group of men.

Police sealed off a recreation area in Sheffield after a 16-year-old boy was attacked yesterday afternoon

The teenager was taken to hospital by relatives with non-serious injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 690 of March 27.