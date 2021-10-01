Convicted criminals released back into the community at the end of their prison sentences and those bailed ahead of court hearings have been warned to expect officers calling at their homes to check that they are abiding by the terms of their release or bail.

The hope is that the visits will act as a deterrent and reduce reoffening.

Know burglars in Sheffield have been warned to expect a visit from the police as officers check that they are not reoffending

South Yorkshire Police said tackling burglaries is a priority for the force and in Sheffield officers in uniform and plain clothes are patrolling the streets looking for criminals in action.

Issuing a warning, the Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team said: “Burglary is one of our priorities and we will have plain clothes and uniform officers on patrol in the early hours, but we will also be visiting known burglars regularly to make sure they are abiding by bail conditions and working with probation and offender management teams to get persistent offenders back in to prison.”

The team revealed that last week two suspects were remanded in custody after being charged with six burglaries and two attempted burglaries.

The team said CCTV footage can be vital in identifying crooks.

In an appeal, the team said it wants video footage of ‘suspicious people’ prowling around homes and businesses.