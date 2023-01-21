News you can trust since 1887
Police in Sheffield issue warning about gangs of youths kicking wing mirrors off cars in social media craze

Gangs of youths are terrorising parts of Sheffield, kicking doors and smashing off car wing mirrors in a new social media craze, police have warned.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago

Officers in the south east of the city said they had seen an alarming rise in such mindless acts of anti-social behaviour and vandalism, with incidents reported in Birley, Beighton, Intake and Handsworth. They have urged anyone with information to get in touch to help them find those responsible.

Police said: “We are seeing a rise in incidents across residential areas whereby groups of local youths are going round neighbourhoods kicking at residents’ front doors and also causing criminal damage to vehicles by kicking off wing mirrors. We have had incidents reported so far on Fox Lane in Birley, Ringwood Road in Beighton, Grassthorpe Road in Intake and various streets in the Handsworth area. It is believed this is part of a trend where youths then post this activity on social media.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also contact South Yorkshire Police via the force’s online reporting system.

