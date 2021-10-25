Detectives today issued a CCTV appeal after the shocking crime on Martin Street in Upperthorpe.

Police said four men are reported to have entered the flats, with one posing as a delivery driver, at around 12pm on Friday, October 1.

Police investigating an armed burglary at a block of flats on Martin Street in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, want to speak to the men pictured in these CCTV stills

When the woman answered her door, she was reportedly threatened with weapons before items were taken, though thankfully nobody was injured.

Police are keen to speak to the men pictured.

The first man is white, around 5ft8ins, skinny and in his late 20s; another is black, aged around 19 or 20, with dark brown eyes, around 6ft and very slim; the third is white, in his 30s, around 5ft8ins, and he had a thick black moustache and beard; the fourth is black, in his 20s, around 5ft8ins and slim.

People are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 314 of October 1.