Jess, aged 15, was last seen running past the Scarsdale Hundred pub in Beighton at around 7.20pm yesterday (Sunday, May 15).

The missing teen is white, around 5ft 1ins tall, of a medium build and has short, dark hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess, aged 15, was last seen at about 7.20pm on Sunday, May 15, running past the Scarsdale Hundred pub in Beighton.

Jess wears glasses and was wearing a light grey hooded top, dark grey jogging bottoms, black Nike trainers and a black bomber jacket.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jess' welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen Jess, who is on foot and known to have links to the S13 postcode in the city.

“Jess may frequent fast food restaurants or places with free Wi-Fi available.”