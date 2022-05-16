Police in Sheffield appeal for help after disappearance of missing teenager last seen running past pub

A police search has been mounted for a missing teenager last seen running past a pub in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 16th May 2022, 6:49 am

Jess, aged 15, was last seen running past the Scarsdale Hundred pub in Beighton at around 7.20pm yesterday (Sunday, May 15).

The missing teen is white, around 5ft 1ins tall, of a medium build and has short, dark hair.

Jess wears glasses and was wearing a light grey hooded top, dark grey jogging bottoms, black Nike trainers and a black bomber jacket.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jess' welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen Jess, who is on foot and known to have links to the S13 postcode in the city.

“Jess may frequent fast food restaurants or places with free Wi-Fi available.”

Anyone with information which may help police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote incident number 896 of May 15.