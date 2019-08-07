Police in hunt man in dress following indecent exposure on train from Sheffield railway station
British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an exposure incident on a train travelling between Sheffield and Goldthorpe.
By Sam Cooper
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 18:28
A man is reported to have removed his clothing, ran through the train and pressed his groin against other passengers.
The train was travelling between Sheffield and Goldthorpe station at about 9.30pm Saturday, July 27.
The man left the service at Goldthorpe station.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 626 of July 27.