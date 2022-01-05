Officers have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to as part of an investigation into a wounding at the One Four One Bar on West Street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that at just after midnight on Tuesday, December 21, the victim was inside the premises when attacked by a man with a glass bottle.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident at bar on West Street, Sheffield

“The victim suffered a head injury as a result and required hospital treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the man pictured and officers are keen to find him as he may be able to assist with our enquiries.

If you recognise the man or have any information about the incident call police on 101 and quote incident number 9 of December 21.