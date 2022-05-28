Police hunting duo who defrauded more than £3500 from Sheffield casino

Officers have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

It is reported that at around 2am on April 3, two men entered the Quicksilver Casino on Castle Street and placed more than £3,500 worth of fake £20 notes into two gambling machines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV released by police.

The pair then ‘cashed out’ their credit on the machines, which gave them credit receipts, and staff have handed over cash in exchange.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is ongoing and officers are now keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“The first man is described as Asian, with a bald head and a short black beard. The second man is white and clean shaven. Both are thought to be in their 30s.

“Do you recognise them?”

CCTV released by police.