Police hunting driver who ran into a 14-year-old Sheffield e-biker Israel Price, leaving him for dead
Israel Price, from Woodhouse, Sheffield, suffered head, facial and body injuries during the incident near Holbrook industrial estate at Halfway last week.
His Dad Bernie is convinced that the attack was designed to unseat the teenager, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, from his electric bike.
And he believes there have been other attempted e-bike thefts in the area recently, although South Yorkshire Police have not been able to confirm this.
Witnesses have suggested a grey Toyota Rav 4 had been involved - and it is understood a video clip of a vehicle fitting that description has been sent to SYP.
A spokesperson confirmed it had been reported that: "An unknown vehicle was involved in a collision with an electric bike being ridden by a 14-year-old boy, with a 16-year-old boy riding pillion.
“The unknown vehicle then left the scene.
“The 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. The 16-year-old boy received minor injuries in the collision and did not require hospital treatment.
“An investigation was launched, and officers are carrying out enquiries to identify the other vehicle involved in the collision."
Police are calling for anybody with information to call 101 or through their online portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
Quote incident number 902 of September 12, 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.