A father believes his 14-year-old son could have been blinded or left for dead by a hit-and-run motorist who had been trying to steal his e-bike.

Israel Price, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, was clipped by a car and knocked unconscious at Holbrook Industrial Estate at Halfway.

He spent three days in hospital and is now suffering from concussion, a dented skull, an eye injury and cuts and bruises to his face, hand, body and legs.

His father Bernie, from Woodhouse, believes the hit-and-run at 9pm last Thursday was deliberately carried out, saying: "I have heard very similar attacks have happened on kids aged 11 and 14 with electric bikes, not far from here.

"They try to knock you off your bike and then steal it.

"Whoever did this could have killed my son. That is the scariest thing. The police have got to find the driver."

Bernie, a property landlord, said he had been at church in Barnsley when he received a phone call from his other son, Bernie Jr, who was at the scene with another youngster.

"Bernie said: 'Dad, get here quick. Israel has been run over and he won't wake up.'

"You can imagine what me and my wife were thinking...we were thinking the worst.

"At hospital, they didn't know whether he would have sight in his eye any more.

"Luckily, thank God, he does and is recovering.

"But my wife said to me that we could now be organising a funeral. That's how serious it was" said Mr Price.

As for the motive, Mr Price said: "It is 99 percent to do with stealing bikes, I believe, I have had so many messages from people talking about that.

"They are expensive pieces of equipment. They cost around £3,000 new, and apparently they sell stolen ones for £1,000 or so."

Bernie said the children had initially noticed a grey Toyota Rav 4 "lingering" around the area, not far from the Carrs Silver company on Holbrook Avenue, for around 20 minutes.

"The driver then starting chasing the boys.

"First they knocked one of Israel's pals off his bike and then went on the kerb and took my son out, they knocked him flying into the air. It could have been so much worse."

Israel is a useful boxing prospect at Steel City gym.

He hit the headlines in The Star in May when we revealed how he had embraced the sport despite suffering the disorder that damages lungs, digestive system, and other organs.

The Star has approached South Yorkshire Police for a comment.