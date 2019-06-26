Police hunt wanted man with links to South Yorkshire
Police have appealed for help to find a wanted man with links to South Yorkshire.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 16:24
Zain Hussain is wanted by West Midlands Police for failing to appear at court in connection with a serious assault.
The force said the 24-year-old also has links to Bradford and Rotherham.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 101, or to contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, quoting the crime reference code 20BE/105802D/19. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.