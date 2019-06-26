Police hunt wanted man with links to South Yorkshire

Police have appealed for help to find a wanted man with links to South Yorkshire.

Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 16:24

Zain Hussain is wanted by West Midlands Police for failing to appear at court in connection with a serious assault.

The force said the 24-year-old also has links to Bradford and Rotherham.

Zain Hussain, 24, who has links to Rotherham, is wanted by West Midlands Police

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 101, or to contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, quoting the crime reference code 20BE/105802D/19. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.