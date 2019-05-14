Police hunt suspected thieves with links to Sheffield
Police are hunting thieves who they believe may have links to Sheffield.
The two women are alleged to have stolen £300 worth of coats – two high-end outdoor jackets – from the Go Outdoors branch in Warrington Town Centre, at around 12:45pm on Monday, March 4.
Detectives from Cheshire police are following a line of enquiry that links the women to the Sheffield area.
A car used in an identical incident in the Greater Manchester Police force area has links to the city, therefore officers from Cheshire Police are asking the people of Sheffield for help in identifying the two women.
Do you know these women or have any information that could help police?
If so please call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting Cheshire Crime 19100088977.
Alternatively you can use the public email address publiccontact@cheshire.pnn.police.uk using the same reference.