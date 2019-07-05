Police hunt launched for man after man and woman are assaulted Rotherham
A police hunt has been launched after a man and woman were assaulted in Rotherham.
By Alana Roberts
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 09:42
Jason Russell, 30, of Kimberworth is wanted by police following the assault on Tuesday, June 7.
Have you seen him?
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting investigation number 14/92347/19.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.