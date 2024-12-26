Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been described as South Yorkshire’s poshest village.

But the popular Barnsley village of Cawthorne is at the centre of a police investigation to track down a flasher, who is said to have struck in the village, before shouting abuse at a man and trying to follow him in a van

The investigation was launched after an incident on Darton Road, in the South Yorkshire village, in a rural area of Barnsley.

Police have issued an e-fit of a suspected flasher in Cawthorne, Barnsley | South Yorkshire Police

Now South Yorkshire Police have issued an e-fit showing what they think the flasher looked like.

Officers said: “We have released an e-fit image of a man officers would like to identify in connection with an indecent exposure in Barnsley.

“On June 20, 2024 at 9.04am at Darton Road in the Cawthorne area of Barnsley, it is reported that a man indecently exposed himself, verbally abused another man and then attempted to follow the man in a white van.

“Since the incident was reported to us, an investigation was launched and officers have followed a number of lines of enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify the man, including automatic number plate recognition checks.”

The suspect is described as a white man, with dark short hair and facial stubble. He is believed to have been wearing a blue zipped jumper.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or by calling calling 101.

They ask anyone getting to touch to quote investigation number 14/112976/24.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.

The village of Cawthorne was named in a list of the 48 poshest in Britain by the Daily Telegraph last year.

The Telegraph’s top 48 "most desired" villages were chosen based on a combination of highest housing values, best lifestyle facilities, connectivity, and chocolate-box appeal along with trendy amenities like yoga studios, cycling shops and running clubs.