Police hunt arsonists who set Sheffield pub alight while family slept inside

Police are currently looking into two incidents in which the Sheaf Hotel Public House, on Bramall Lane, was reportedly set alight.

The pub was first targeted on Tuesday 24 August, between 1.15am and 1.45am. Officers were then called again on Sunday 5 September to reports that a fire had been started between 4.40am and 5am.

On both occasions, the occupants were inside and in bed but nobody was injured. Damage was caused to the interior of the pub.

The Sheaf House Hotel, Bramall Lane

The pub’s landlords said: “We have had two fire bomb attacks. Someone thinks it is acceptable to set fire to a building where kids are sleeping.

"No more needs to be said except a massive thanks to everyone who has messaged or been round to see if we are OK and to the people who have helped us clean up, we couldn't have done it without you.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time of either incident, or who has information which could assist enquiries has been asked to contact police. Officers are also asking any drivers who were travelling through the area to check their dash-cam footage.

You can report any information by calling 101 or submitting information via South Yorkshire Police’s new online portal. The investigation references are 14/129875/21 (24 August) or 14/136349/21 (5 September).

The latest arson attacks happened not long after The Sheaf View pub on Gleadless Road, Heeley, had been targeted during the early hours Friday, August 20, with the damage caused to the building forcing the business to shut until further notice.

A fundraising appeal set up to help The Sheaf View raised nearly £2,000, and the pub earlier this month told how repairs were continuing apace.

It thanked everyone who had helped with the work and said it hoped to be open again by October at the very latest.