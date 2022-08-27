Police found indecent images of youngsters on a Sheffield man's mobile phone
Police who raided the home of a man found he had 45 indecent images of children on his mobile phone including still and moving pictures.
Sheffield Crown Court head on August 24 how Philip Calliss, aged 64, of Freedom Court, near Hillsborough, Sheffield, was found with indecent images across categories A, B and C on his mobile phone, with category A being the most serious.
Prosecuting barrister Stuart Bell said: “This relates to the police attending the defendant’s address on March 30, last year. The defendant was living alone at the time. His mobile phone was seized.”
Most Popular
-
1
Lady's Bridge Sheffield: Image shows scale of 'police incident' as it's confirmed body was recovered
-
2
Sheffield men jailed for five decades for transporting guns, cash and drugs worth £25m to gangs nationwide
-
3
Eddie Izzard: Comedian confirms ambition to become Sheffield Labour MP
-
4
Lady's Bridge Sheffield: Concerns after police incident closes busy bus route overnight
-
5
Sheffield teenager behind bars for sexually abusing toddler
Mr Bell added that following a forensic analysis of the phone police found indecent images of youngsters aged between four and 14-years-old which had been created between August 12, 2020, and March 14, 2021.
The images included six still and 11 moving category A images, one moving and nine still category B images, 16 still and two moving category C images, according to Mr Bell.
Calliss claimed to police the images had been sent by an unknown person and he had sent some back saying he had not wanted to view them and he denied having been sexually aroused by the images.
However, Calliss pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images relating to the three categories A, B and C.
Emma Coverley, defending, said Calliss has not previously troubled the courts and he has been in long-standing employment in manufacturing but he was laid-off in in his early 60s and he became socially isolated.
Judge Kirstie Watson told Calliss that the viewing of indecent images creates a proliferation of such material with the continued abuse of youngsters and viewing any of the three categories can attract a custodial sentence.
However, she recognised Calliss has a lack of previous convictions and that there is a prospect of rehabilitation if the probation service is allowed to explore the triggers of his behaviour.
Judge Watson sentenced Calliss to a 24 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and she fined him £150.
Calliss was also made subject to the Sex Offenders Register for five years to monitor his movements and he was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order until further notice to prohibit certain activities.