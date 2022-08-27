Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court head on August 24 how Philip Calliss, aged 64, of Freedom Court, near Hillsborough, Sheffield, was found with indecent images across categories A, B and C on his mobile phone, with category A being the most serious.

Prosecuting barrister Stuart Bell said: “This relates to the police attending the defendant’s address on March 30, last year. The defendant was living alone at the time. His mobile phone was seized.”

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how police found indecent images of children on a Sheffield man's mobile phone after they raided his home.

Mr Bell added that following a forensic analysis of the phone police found indecent images of youngsters aged between four and 14-years-old which had been created between August 12, 2020, and March 14, 2021.

The images included six still and 11 moving category A images, one moving and nine still category B images, 16 still and two moving category C images, according to Mr Bell.

Calliss claimed to police the images had been sent by an unknown person and he had sent some back saying he had not wanted to view them and he denied having been sexually aroused by the images.

However, Calliss pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images relating to the three categories A, B and C.

Emma Coverley, defending, said Calliss has not previously troubled the courts and he has been in long-standing employment in manufacturing but he was laid-off in in his early 60s and he became socially isolated.

Judge Kirstie Watson told Calliss that the viewing of indecent images creates a proliferation of such material with the continued abuse of youngsters and viewing any of the three categories can attract a custodial sentence.

However, she recognised Calliss has a lack of previous convictions and that there is a prospect of rehabilitation if the probation service is allowed to explore the triggers of his behaviour.

Judge Watson sentenced Calliss to a 24 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and she fined him £150.