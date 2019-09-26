Mystery murder investigation man ‘may be in Sheffield’
Police say they believe an unidentified man who they want to speak to about an ongoing murder investigation may be in Sheffield.
Detectives today released an image of a man they would like to identify and speak to in connection with the suspected murder of 30-year-old dad Hemwand Ali Hussain in Hartlepool on Saturday, September 14.
Three men, aged 22, 31 and 38 have been charged in connection with Mr Hussain’s death and inquiries are on-going. Mr Hussain’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire major investigation team said: “We’re urgently trying to identify and speak with this man and we would ask that he make immediate contact with us. We believe this man may have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the alleged murder. Detectives have information to suggest he was a passenger in a Silver Mercedes E Class.
"I would also appeal for people living in and around the Charterhouse Street area of Hartlepool who may have seen anything or anyone suspicious in the days leading up to Mr Hussain’s death to get in touch. Due to the nature of our investigation, we would ask people not to approach this man but contact police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, reference number 159141.
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website at www.crimestoppers-org.uk or by phoning 0800 555 111.
You can also get in touch with detectives online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/17HQ020119H34-PO1.