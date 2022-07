The cordon was in place on Orchard Lane, to the rear of Leopold Square, earlier today.

A police van could be seen within the cordon, as could empty deposit boxes that appeared to have been discarded outside the premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene in Orchard Lane, Sheffield city centre earlier today, after the area was cordoned off by police

A person working nearby claimed there had been a burglary, during which a quantity of alcohol was stolen.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

Discarded, empty deposit boxes could be seen on the floor inside the cordon