Police cordon in place after teenage boy shot in Sheffield street
A police cordon is in place this morning following shooting in a Sheffield street.
Crime scene investigators are in attendance on Spital Street, Burngreave, and a large cordon is in place.
One eyewitness said police were called to the scene at around 12.30am this morning.
She said she heard a woman scream: “It’s my son, it’s my son – is he dead ?”
The woman, who lives on Spital Street but not want to be named, said the road had become a ‘hotspot’ for crime due to no working CCTV cameras or street lightings.
In 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub, nicknamed Gt, was shot dead in a barber's shop on the street.
The woman said: “This spot has been a hot spot for stabbings, murders and shootings since Tarek got shot in the barbers and there are no cameras or street lighting that works or is sufficient in this area.
“This is why drug dealers deal drugs openly here and also this is why violent crimes happen again and again in this same area.”
Police have now confirmed a teenage boy was shot, not a man. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.