Three arrested and two police cars damaged as police chase ends in crash on major Sheffield roundabout
Motorists faced rush-hour chaos after two police cars were damaged as a crash on a major Sheffield roundabout brought a police chase to a dramatic end.
A silver Volkswagen Golf and two BMW police cars were both heavily damaged in a crash on Moore Street roundabout at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Around six police cars, a police van and the dog unit were all called to the scene along with at least two ambulances.
South Yorkshire Police said a vehicle failed to stop for police at around 2.05pm and eyewitnesses said it led to a police chase down Ecclesall Road towards Moore Street roundabout.
One eyewitness said: “There was a chase down Ecclesall Road and it all came to quite a dramatic end.
“The air bags went off in the police car and I don't know exactly what happened but the Golf was facing the wrong way.”
Three men, who were inside the Golf, were all arrested atthe scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.
They were taken to hospital by ambulance for a check-up, police said.
All three damaged vehicles were recovered from the scene by around 4pm but the incident led to lengthy rush-hour delays for commuters.
Ecclesall Road, Moore Street, Hanover Way, Glossop Road and Derek Dooley Way were all left at a standstill as well as other routes into and out of the city centre.
Traffic began to ease from around 6.30pm.
Police asked anyone with any information to call 101, quoting incident number 430 of Wednesday, September 11.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.