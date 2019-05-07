A police chase was mounted in South Yorkshire after officers spotted a car believed to have been used by crooks involved in the theft of vehicles in Sheffield and Doncaster.

Officers began following a silver Vauxhall Vectra on Sheffield Road, Barnsley, after it failed to stop last night.

READ MORE: Inquests due to begin into deaths of Sheffield police officer and pensioner killed in Christmas Day crash

The car, which was displaying false number plates, was believed to have been used by thieves who stole a VW Golf in Doncaster and a VW Golf in Sheffield.

CRIME: Police return to murder scene following death of woman in Rotherham

The Vectra, which was stolen from Wombwell, Barnsley, on Sunday, was driven onto the Trans Pennine trail, close to Wombwell Lane, as the occupants attempted to evade arrest.

COLLISION: Woman taken to hospital after one-vehicle collision in South Yorkshire

But it was followed by officers in a 4x4 and one of the occupants was arrested.

South Yorkshire Police said the two VW Golfs were stolen by thieves who arranged to test drive cars for sale but drove off in the vehicles, leaving the owners at the roadside.

The force said: “Whilst this method of vehicle theft is not an everyday occurrence in South Yorkshire, it has happened before so please be vigilant.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.