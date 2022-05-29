Police chase 'man with baseball bat' through Sheffield city centre

Police gave chase to a man armed with a baseball bat through Sheffield city centre in the early hours of this morning.

By Lee Peace
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 3:38 pm

South Yorkshire Police’s Special Constabulary force hared a picture of the confiscated bat and tweeted that ‘one male was in possession of this bat shortly after 4am’ and added that he had been ‘watched by CCTV’.

They added that special constables attended and ‘after a foot chase the male was arrested for offensive weapon.’

The team also urged anyone coming to Sheffield for a night out to ‘remember to play nice’.

Confiscated bat.