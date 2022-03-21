Police CCTV appeal after attack outside Sheffield KFC left man with ‘life changing’ brain injury

The incident they want to speak to them about happened on Boxing Day 2021, when five men were reported to have attacked two victims, after food had been thrown at a car.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “It is reported that on Boxing Day last year – December 26 2021 – two men were sat in a blue Fiat outside the KFC restaurant on West Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released pictures of two men they want to speak to in connection with a Sheffield assault on West Street, near KFC, that left a man with life-changing injuries on Boxing Day

"Another man threw some food at the vehicle. The two men got out and were assaulted by five men. One received minor injuries, while the second received a brain injury that is life-changing.

West Street assault

“Three men from Sheffield – aged 22, 22 and 23 – have already been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and have been released pending further enquiries.

“There are two men we are particularly keen to speak to. The first is white, potentially aged in his 20s and of medium build. He has short brown hair. The second is also white, potentially aged in his 20s and of medium build with short brown hair.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in these images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Do you recognise them?”

Officers want anyone with information to telephone101 quoting incident 771 of December 26 2021.