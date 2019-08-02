Police called to Sheffield city centre in suspected hoax
Police searched Sheffield city centre this morning following what is believed to be a hoax call.
By Robert Cumber
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 16:55
South Yorkshire Police said officers responded to calls about concerns for the safety of a man near Moorfoot this morning at around 6.40am.
A spokesman for the force said checks were carried out but no one was found in the area in need of assistance, and the call is believed to have been a hoax.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
One member of the public reported police blocking South Lane and Cumberland Street, close to The Moor, this morning as officers carried out enquiries.