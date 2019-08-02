Men hunted over robbery in Sheffield city centre
Police are seeking these men after a teenager was reportedly robbed in Sheffield city centre.
The 19-year-old victim was allegedly leaving West Street Live, on West Street, when he was approached by two unknown men.
They offered to help get him home and directed him to a cashpoint, from which he withdrew £100.
The pair then reportedly led him down an alleyway and assaulted him, before leaving the scene with his wallet and bank card.
The stolen card was used shortly afterwards at Netherthorpe Shell garage.
Police today released these CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged robbery, which reportedly happened on Thursday, July 11, at around 4.30am.
Detectives believe the men pictured could hold information about what happened that night.
Anyone who recognises the men pictured, or who has any information which could help, is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 14/105480/19.