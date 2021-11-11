Police called to Caffe Nero in Sheffield city centre over concerns for woman's safety
Police were dispatched to a Sheffield city centre cafe today after receiving a number of calls from worried bystanders who feared for a woman’s safety.
Officers were called to Caffe Nero on High Street, Sheffield, near the junction with Fargate, today, Thursday, November 11, at 2.23pm.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said the force had received around half a dozen calls from concerned members of the public who witnessed a public argument during which a man had removed his shirt.
He said the incident turned out to be a domestic dispute and officers had spoken to those involved but no arrests were made.
Police said the incident had reportedly started outside the McDonald’s restaurant a few doors along from Caffe Nero.
A police spokesman said: “We had around half a dozen calls about the incident from members of the public who said they were concerned for a woman’s safety.
"Officers attended and it was a domestic dispute.”