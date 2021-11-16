Tuy Van Tran, of no fixed abode, hit a pregnant woman over the head and in the stomach at a flat in Broad Street, Parkgate, Rotherham, before he went on to launch an attack on the two other people in the same property with a machete on Sunday, June 27, this year.

The 32-year-old man has been jailed for a total of 12 years after the attack, which almost led to one of his victims’ arms being severed.

It was only due to the quick thinking of a passing member of the public, who put pressure on the wound after finding the victim seriously injured on the street, that her arm was able to be saved.

But South Yorkshire Police say that the victim is now likely to have problems with her arm for the rest of her life as a result of the brutal attack.

Police say they are pleased Tran is now behind bars.

Detective Constable Adam Jones, from Rotherham CID, said: “This is an extremely vicious attack in which an abusive man caused severe injury to a number of innocent people, simply because he didn’t get his own way.

“Upon arriving home to where she was staying, the victim found Tran was there and he had let himself in. Tran took the victim into the bedroom and shut the door before launching his attack. The victim called for the help of her friends, who upon trying to help, were also attacked by Tran, this time with a machete.”

Tran pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (15 November).