The man reportedly entered the M&S store on Ecclesall Road on Tuesday, April 5, at around 10am, and placed a ‘substantial’ amount of meat in his bag.

“When a security member challenged him, an altercation took place and the man produced a syringe which he made threats with,” said South Yorkshire Police.

"He then left the shop with the stolen meat. Nobody was physically injured in the incident.”

Police want to speak to the man pictured after a security guard was reportedly threatened with a syringe by a shoplifter at the M&S store on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield. They believe the man in the image may hold vital information

Detectives today released this image of a man they are trying to identify in connection with the alleged robbery and assault. They believe he could hold vital information.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 207 of April 5.