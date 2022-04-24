The man reportedly entered the M&S store on Ecclesall Road on Tuesday, April 5, at around 10am, and placed a ‘substantial’ amount of meat in his bag.
“When a security member challenged him, an altercation took place and the man produced a syringe which he made threats with,” said South Yorkshire Police.
"He then left the shop with the stolen meat. Nobody was physically injured in the incident.”
Detectives today released this image of a man they are trying to identify in connection with the alleged robbery and assault. They believe he could hold vital information.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 207 of April 5.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting: crimestoppers-uk.org.